Man found dead in Abilene house fire still unidentified, DNA evidence pending

One person was killed during a fatal fire on the 1600 block of Peach Street in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who was found dead in a house fire in south Abilene earlier this month remains unidentifed as investigators wait for DNA evidence to return.

Once the victim is identified, his next of kin will be notified before the identity is released.

This unknown victim was found dead inside a home that caught fire on the 1600 block of Peach Street May 6.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fire and the Abilene Police Department is assisting their efforts.

No further information is available at this time.