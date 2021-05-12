Man found dead in Abilene house fire still unidentified, DNA evidence pending

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was killed during a fatal fire on the 1600 block of Peach Street in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man who was found dead in a house fire in south Abilene earlier this month remains unidentifed as investigators wait for DNA evidence to return.

Once the victim is identified, his next of kin will be notified before the identity is released.

This unknown victim was found dead inside a home that caught fire on the 1600 block of Peach Street May 6.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fire and the Abilene Police Department is assisting their efforts.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories