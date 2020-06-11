Man found dead in water at Lake Ft Phantom Hill identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who was found dead in the water at Lake Ft Phantom Hill earlier this week has been identified.

Larry Williams, 66, of Abilene, was found dead in the water at the east side of the lake off Silo View Road Tuesday morning.

Neighbors in the area say they saw Williams parked at the end of Silo View Road Monday night, and that the flashers on his truck were on late.

These neighbors also reported seeing him squatting by the water, but not fishing, and they say someone else may have been with him.

Police have not confirmed any of this information and say Williams’ cause of death is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any updates.

