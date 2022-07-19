ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot during a disturbance in north Abilene Monday afternoon.

Police say two men were involved in the disturbance that took place at a home on the 1500 block of Kirkwood Street just after 2:00 p.m.

A police report reveals both men involved in the altercation fired shots, and one of the men was struck by a bullet.

The shooting victim was transported to Hendrick Medical Center North and his current condition is unknown.

Detectives are talking to all parties involved and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.