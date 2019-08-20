Man shot in head, back at north Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot multiple times at a north Abilene home early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Shelton Street just before 2:00 a.m.

A police report states someone called to report the shooting, but when officers arrived on scene, the victim was being uncooperative.

He was wounded in the head and the back, but refused to give information or press charges, even after he was transported to the hospital.

Police are investigating this as an incident of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

