(KTAB/KRBC) – KTAB, KRBC, and BigCountryHomepage.com are excited to welcome new leadership to the team!

Manny Diaz has been appointed News Director for KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene. He will start his duties on June 13, and will report to Albert Gutierrez, KTAB-TV Vice President and General Manager.

Diaz is a West Texan. He started his career in 2008 here in Abilene, and he was part of the first Bigcountryhomepage.com Sports Team that merged the sports departments from both KTAB and KRBC.

Following three years in Abilene, Diaz was recruited to join the sports team at WOAI-TV in San Antonio as a reporter and producer. As part of the WOAI-TV sports team Manny absorbed production and content creation from one of the best sports departments in the nation while having the opportunity to cover Dallas Cowboys training camp in the Alamodome, San Antonio Spurs basketball following the NBA lockout of 2011, UTSA Football’s Inaugural Season, and some of the best high school football south Texas and the Lone Star State had to offer.

In 2014, the Christoval native made his way back to West Texas as a sports director and member of the first-ever news team at KIDY/KXVA FOX in San Angelo/Abilene or what is now known as FOX West Texas. Following three years as a sports director Diaz would be promoted to news director.

After almost four years with the station Diaz would leave FOX West Texas to join his cousin Miguel Diaz as a content creator for SOFA COUCH MEDIA. Diaz utilized time spent away from news media to build his craft as a storyteller, content creator, and entrepreneur.

In March of 2019, Diaz would make his return to news media as editor and video content creator for the website San Angelo LIVE. Mr. Diaz was responsible for growing San Angelo LIVE’s audience. Under his leadership, San Angelo LIVE became the #1 website in San Angelo.

“Manny is a proven leader” , said Albert Gutierrez, KTAB-TV Vice President and General Manger. “He has a track record of success, a strong background in local news, and has consistently demonstrated the ability to produce great local content. I look forward to celebrating the results of his continued accomplishments as he undertakes his new role at KTAB/KRBC/ TELEMUNDO Abilene.”

Diaz is ready for the next challenge in his news media career and excited to have the opportunity to reunite with former colleagues.