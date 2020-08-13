Mayor Anthony Williams makes first public appearance since contracting COVID-19, calls illness ‘extremely humbling experience’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams has made his first public appearance since contracting COVID-19, calling his illness an ‘extremely humbling experience’.

He appeared at Thursday morning’s city council meeting still feeling the effects of the virus, saying he wasn’t contagious but was suffering from a lingering cough.

“It’s been an extremely humbling experience,” Mayor Williams told KTAB and KRBC. He’s now one of 900 patients in Taylor County to make a recovery from COVID-19.

Weldon Hurt, the council’s current Mayor Pro-Tem, was on standby in case the Mayor suffered a coughing fit and had to leave.

Mayor Williams said that although he isn’t feeling his best, he didn’t want to miss an important council meeting.

At the end of July, Mayor Williams notified the public that he tested positive for COVID-19 after touring a non-profit where a volunteer was ill.

He then self-quarantined for 10 days, which he did first at home with his wife then later moved to a hotel room to help keep her safe.

The City of Abilene released the following statement the day Mayor Williams announced his positive test:

According to the Abilene Taylor County Health District, the Mayor’s Thursday, July 23 exposure to COVID-19 would indicate he may have begun shedding the virus and considered contagious beginning Sunday, July 26. Anyone who may have been within ten feet of Mayor Williams for ten or more minutes without wearing a face covering since Sunday, July 26 is advised to take the proper self-quarantine or social distancing precautions, and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. If you were in contact with the Mayor and develop symptoms of COVID-19, you are advised to contact your primary care physician for further guidance.

