Mayor: No more flights, but immigrants still being released in Abilene – churches could provide help

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been using Abilene as a hub to transport undocumented immigrants.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams gave an update to the ongoing immigration issue in Abilene, saying that although the federal flights have stopped, immigrants are still being released into the local community.

During a Facebook Live video Thursday night, Mayor Williams confirmed that so far this month, there have been no charter flights from Immigration and Customs Enforcement bringing immigrants into Abilene.

However, he did say that immigrants are still being released from nearby detention facilities to Abilene’s Salvation Army.

“I think it’s unfair to release these immigrants into our community with no resources or limited resources,” Mayor Williams explains.

He calls this situation a “humanitarian issue” and says he’s been in contact with pastors from several big congregations in town with hopes of getting the churches to step up and help.

Although nothing has come to fruition yet, Mayor Williams did say that the churches seemed willing to provide any assistance they could.

Mayor Williams also emphasized that he is unaware of any that any of these immigrants being released into Abilene are violent offenders.