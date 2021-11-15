Mayor Williams celebrates 20 years of service in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Mayor Anthony Williams was presented Monday with a flag flown over the Texas Capitol to commemorate his twenty years of public service in Abilene.

Jay Hardaway, Senior Policy Adviser for State Representative Stan Lambert, presented the flag to Mayor Williams at 10 a.m. inside the Abilene City Council Chamber.

“Mayor Williams has worked tirelessly to serve and improve the Abilene community over the past two decades. It has been my pleasure to work with Mayor Williams through his time as a council member and myself on the Abilene ISD school board, and now as Mayor and in Austin. It is my honor to celebrate Mayor Williams and thank him for his service,” said Rep. Lambert.

Mayor Anthony Williams was first elected to Abilene City Council in 2001. Williams served on council continuously through his election to mayor in 2017. Mayor Williams was re-elected mayor in November 2020.