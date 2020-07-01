Mayor Williams recommends Abilene citizens wear masks in public

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams is recommending Abilene citizens wear masks in public.

He made the recommendation during a joint press conference with Taylor County Wednesday morning, saying although wearing masks is highly encouraged, it will not be mandated by the City.

Other cities in Texas, including Lubbock and San Angelo, have passed ordinances requiring their citizens to wear masks, but Mayor Williams says these ordinances have no consequences and are not enforceable under Governor Abbott’s latest executive order.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Abilene and across West Texas, and wearing masks could curb hospitalizations from the virus by as much as 80%.

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls says the spike in cases across the state is partly due to Governor Abbott relaxing restrictions too soon.

He supports the City of Abilene’s recommendation for citizens to wear masks but also agrees that there is no way to enforce a mandate.

Judge Bolls is confident citizens will use common sense and do everything they can to help control the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, washing their hands, and practicing social distancing.

