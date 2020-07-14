McMurry University eliminates Tipi Village at homecoming, says event could be ‘dishonoring American Indian tribes’

Whereas McMurry University is dedicated to the respect of all individuals through hospitality and gracious interactions in order to better prepare women and men of all backgrounds to engage others in working toward the common good;

Whereas McMurry University considers respect for diversity in its broadest sense to be an institutional core competency;

Whereas McMurry University expects its academic community and alumni to perform as servant leaders in diverse and complex environments;

Whereas solidarity against racism and injustice is important to embody as an institutional value consistent with our Christian teachings;

Whereas certain McMurry University traditions that initially may have been planned to honor Native American tribes could now be considered as dishonoring those groups by prospective students, current students, faculty members, staff, and the broader community;

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that the McMurry University practice of constructing Tipi Village and conducting Tipi tours will no longer take place in any form or at any time or on any spot on the McMurry University campus and will no longer be an institutionally sponsored activity that is condoned by the University, effective immediately, and alternative practices will be pursued to ensure a positive emphasis at McMurry University. This decision is made during this duly constituted meeting of the McMurry University Board of Trustees on this 26th day of June in the year 2020.