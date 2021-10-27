McMurry University to forgive $1.215 million of unpaid student debt

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University is planning to repay $1.215 million worth of debt for certain students affected by COVID-19.

Students who enrolled between summer 2020 and summer 2021 semesters will have all institutional debt accrued through the summer 2021 semester cancelled.

This is made possible by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan.

“Loss of income, food insecurity, COVID-19 restrictions and, possibly, illness are just a few of the challenges impacting students. . .and their families,” said McMurry University President Sandra S. Harper. “The HEERF funding allows institutions like McMurry to do something meaningful for students in the face of unprecedented uncertainty.”

Students who are eligible for this debt forgiveness will be notified by university officials soon. A total of 400 students will be affected, with an average debt of $3,005 each.