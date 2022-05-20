ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says the weather could cause the Mesquite Heat Fire to flare up again Friday.

“The weather poses a significant threat of flare ups and the fire trying to run again because of the high temperatures, relatively low humidity and high wind gusts,” a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office explains. “State and local agencies are continuously working to extinguish the fire and keep citizens safe.”

As of Friday morning, the status of the Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County was unchanged, remaining at 25% contained burning more than 9,600 acres.

Evacuation orders are now lifting for some of the affected areas.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office have provided the following road closure updates:



OPEN

– Highway 277 from FM 1235 to FM 89 *Must show ID and live in the area to enter

– Areas east and west of Highway 277 from FM 1235 to Buffalo Mountain Ranch

CLOSED/EVACUATED

– Braune Road from CR 291 to Hidden Valley Drive

– Hidden Valley Drive

– Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hillside Road

Texas A&M Forest officials last updated the status of the fire 10 hours ago, showing it burned 9,613 acres and is 25% contained.

Around 30 homes and an unknown number of structures were completely destroyed.

