ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Military members and their families will be admitted to the Abilene Zoo for free this weekend for the annual Zoolute celebration.

Zoolute takes place every year to honor all active, veteran, and retired family members as well as their family, in conjunction with National Armed Forces Day.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HEB, who is partnering with the Abilene Zoo to help put on the event, will be giving out free lunch and snacks beginning at 11:30 a.m. and Blue Bell will have some treats as well.

The schedule of events is as follows:

● 9:00 am – Opening Ceremony

● 10:00 AM – Animal Ambassador appearance at the Lakeside Pavilion

● 11:00 AM – Band Performance at the Lakeside Pavilion

● 11:30 am – Lunch served by H-E-B

● 12:00 pm – Cougar Keeper Chat

● 1:00 pm – Colobus Monkey Keeper Chat

● 2:00 pm – Lion Keeper Keeper Chat

● 4:00 pm – Gates Close

The train, carousel, and giraffe feeding will also be open for anyone who wishes to enjoy!