Missing Abilene Christian University student found dead in east Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Christian University student who went missing last week has been found dead in east Texas.

Corbin Stiefer, 21, was found lying in a ditch a few hundred yards from his vehicle Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was found in Tyler, Texas, near a heavily wooded area Tuesday – nearly one week after Stiefer was initially reported missing on January 6.

A social media post from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirms Stiefer was an Abilene Christian University student.

Stiefer’s Facebook page shows he is originally from Tyler, Texas, but lived in Abilene while he was attending school.

No foul play is currently suspected in connection to Stiefer’s death, but his body will undergo an autopsy.

Family members told KTAB and KRBC sister station KETK that Stiefer was “very ill” at the time of his disappearance.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to ACU for a statement on Stiefer’s death.

This article will be updated once additional information is released.

