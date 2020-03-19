1  of  49
Mobile home catches fire in north Abilene

Abilene

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile home caught fire in north Abilene Thursday morning.

First responders rushed to a home on the 2800 block of Pine Street just before 10:00 a.m. and saw smoke and flames coming from the structure.

As of 10:15 a.m., the fire was still smoldering, with heavy smoke billowing from all sides of the property.

Scanner traffic indicated no one was inside when the fire began, but that has not been confirmed.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional information begins.

