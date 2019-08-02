Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in City of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mosquito has tested positive for West Nile Virus in Abilene.

The mosquito was found in the 79605 zip code, so the City will spray Sunday in the area bound by Sycamore and Elmwood Drive, and North 3rd and South 19th Streets.

Spraying will take place between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

During this time, residents should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors or inside their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioning off until the spray is no longer visible.

Follow these ‘Four D’s’ to stay safe from mosquito-borne disease: