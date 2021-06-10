Most Wanted: Reward increased to $1,000 for last suspect connected to Abilene homicide

From Left to Right: Roger Scott Wilson, George Frosch, Blake Britner, and Ashley Alaniz

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are now offering $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the final suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in Abilene last month.

The reward is being offering for the arrest of Roger Wilson, who is being charged with Aggravated Kidnapping following the abduction and murder of Priscilla Limon.

Limon was found dead in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River near Lake Fort Phantom Hill May 5.

In the weeks following the discovery of her body, three suspects – George Frosch, Blake Britner, and Ashley Alaniz – were arrested for Aggravated Kidnapping.

Investigators believe the suspects kidnapped Limon from a north Abilene street then took her to a home, where she was beaten and terrorized.

An autopsy report revealed Limon eventually died from suffocation.

Police say additional charges could be issued to one or more of the suspects already charged in connection to this crime.

