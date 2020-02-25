Multi-Purpose Arena officially named “Taylor Telecom Arena” at Expo Center

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Expo Center of Taylor County and Taylor Telecom announce a 10-year agreement to name the new Multi-Purpose Arena the “Taylor Telecom Arena.” The Taylor Telecom Arena will be the future home to the Western Heritage Classic Ranch Rodeo, West Texas Fair PRCA Rodeo, Texas State High School Rodeo Finals, Youth Bull Rider World Finals, and various other regional and national events.

In 2016, Taylor County residents recognized a golden opportunity and voted YES to the GROW EXPO expansion. This included a new Multi-Purpose Arena, Midway, and Livestock Barn, in addition to the renovations to the Coliseum and Covered Outdoor Arena. The Taylor Telecom Arena is in Phase 2 of3 OF construction with the slated completion date April 2020. Western Heritage Classic will be the ﬁrst event in the new arena where Taylor Telecom is also a Major Sponsor for the event.

“Taylor Telecom is thrilled to announce our 1Lartnership with the Expo Center of Taylor County. We believe that at the core of both businesses, we are very similar. Both were started out of a need to provide necessary services that were lacking in the rural communities in and around Taylor County. Taylor Telecom was formed in 1952 to provide telephone services in rural areas and has been growing its services and territory with ﬁber broadband to its customers for over 12 years. We pride ourselves on our commitment to customer service and a high-quality network. With all of the growth and updates occurring at the expo grounds, these are exciting times. We have been avid supporters of the Expo and its events for a long time, and we feel passionate about continuing to support the growth and future of the Expo Grounds, just as we continue to do in all ofour service area.” Steve Singletary, GM/CEO of Taylor Telecom says.

“The Expo Center Board of Directors and Staff are pleased to announce our partnership with

Taylor Telecom as we near the completion of Phase 2 of construction. Taylor Telecom has

been a vibrant part of Taylor County and a tremendous supporter of the Expo Center for

many years. We welcome them as we announce the naming of our new arena — Taylor

Telecom Arena. We see much potential for growth for both our organizations through this

partnership and we look forward to the opportunities before us. ” Rochelle Johnson, Expo

Center General Manager and Executive Vice President says.



As part of the partnership, the Taylor Telecom Arena will feature signage on the East and

West sides of the Arena, Meeting Room Signage, VIP Parking Spaces, Box Ofﬁce Naming, and

venue space. Taylor Telecom will also feature a Legends of the Expo Plaque, name on

ticketed events pertaining to the Arena, and website listing.

The Expo Center of Taylor County a 501(c) Non-Proﬁt Organization, is currently seeking

parties interested in the Coliseum naming rights. The Livestock Barn and Covered Outdoor

Arena Naming Partners will be announced soon. We are excited about the opportunities

these partnerships bring to the Expo Center and Abilene.

