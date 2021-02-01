Multiple sex crime victims come forward after Abilene man arrested for child porn

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple children have made an outcry of abuse after an Abilene man was arrested for child pornography.

Ryan Robertson, 35, was arrested on two counts of Indecency with a Child Friday and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

Robertson was arrested for Promotion of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote the week before.

Court documents claim that when a mother was telling her daughters about Robertson’s arrest, one “broke down and cried.”

This child said Robertson had sexually abused her when she was 7 or 8 years old.

Another child came forward 6 days after Robertson’s child pornography arrest, saying he had sexually abused her when she was 8 or 9 years old.

No further information has been released.

