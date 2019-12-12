Natural Food Restaurant closes both Abilene locations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Natural Food Restaurant has closed both locations in Abilene.

The abrupt closures were announced on Facebook earlier this week in a post that reads, “we did not have an opportunity to say goodbye and farewell to all of our customers. “

It’s unknown why the restaurants closed.

Natural Food Restaurant had locations on S. 7th Street and Buffalo Gap Road.

