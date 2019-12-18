Neal McCoy, Lindsay Ell headlining 50th West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neal McCoy and Lindsay Ell will be headlining the 50th edition of the West Texas Rehab Telethon and Auction.

The event will take place at the Abilene Convention Center on January 18 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

In addition to live entertainment, there will be an auction featuring 400 items of merchandise and services available for bidding.

Bidding for the auction is already taking place online at westtexasrehab.org.

The auction will run through midnight on January 19 and all items will be on display at the Convention Center beginning at 6:00 p.m. on January 18.

Entertainers joining Neal McCoy and Lindsay Ell include Charlie Chase, Red Steagall, The Boys in the Bunkhouse, Rion Paige, Jennifer Douglas Smith, Braid Blanks, Brad Maule, and Tyla Foreman.

The entire event will be live-streamed online at westtexasrehab.org and brodcast on KTAB TV from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Latest Posts: