Nearly 40 C-130Js to fly over Abilene, parts of west Texas

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – On July 14th, the 317th Airlift Wing at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas and the 19th Airlift Wing from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas will be conducting a large force exercise over west Texas.

Approximately 24 C-130Js from Dyess AFB and 14 C-130Js from Little Rock AFB will launch from their respective bases, combining into a large formation in the air to fly to notional airdrops at Dyess AFB, and Big Bend, Texas.
         

The goal of the exercise is to train and emphasize full-spectrum readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy, and showcase the benefits of the new C-130 “4/12” deployment initiative implemented in 2019. A secondary objective is demonstrating maintained readiness despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

