Need disaster assistance? Here's how to report damages to the State of Texas

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texans who require assistance with repairs or insurance deductibles will need to report storm damage directly to the State.

Individuals must fill out a report with the State of Texas Assessment Tool either online or via phone.

Just click here to fill out the Texas Disaster Impacts Self-Reporting Tool or call (844)844-3089 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.

“The more reported surveys of damages shown with pictures, the greater the impact and severity of our situation,” a press release explains.

Small businesses may be able to apply for assistance and are encouraged to report their damages as well.

