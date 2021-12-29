Neighbors helping Neighbors one Stitch at a Time

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Bernell Shelton and Cole Higgens with the Salvation Army of Abilene received beanie hats.

“I’m just blessed to get one,” Higgens said.

They were hand-crocheted by a group of ladies right here in Abilene, called Hooks and Needles. Program coordinator of the group Linda Holmes says the Salvation Army isn’t the only organization they give to.



“I would just call, I would start with Love and Care because they are a big ministry in Abilene, and I asked if there are there other places in Abilene and then they would give me a few, and I’d call them,” Holmes said.

Some of the other organizations they donate to include the Noah Project, Faith Works of Abilene, and Silver Springs Nursing Home. They also make more that just beanies too.



“When we took the 62 lap robes over to Silver Spring, Nikki, the director there, started crying.”

Holmes said the donation reaction inspired the group to continue to bless others in the community. They are now working to make 1300 lap robes for Meals on Wheels.



“Having a group come together to knit and crochet lap robes is really a special special treat,” Executive Director for Meals on Wheels Plus Betty Bradley said.

The group needs the community’s help to do so.



“We want to minister to these people, but we want to give them what they need and 13 hundred is a really big number for this group,” Holmes said.

They are a group of just 20 ladies but are always looking for more to join and help them help the community.

For more information on how you can help or join the group, visit their new Facebook page, Abilene Hooks and Needles.

