New Abilene bar and grill heavily damaged in early morning fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new Abilene bar and grill was heavily damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

Doc’s Bar and Grill on the 2000 block of FM 1750 caught fire around 4:00 a.m.

Investigators with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office have ruled the cause accidental.

The restaurant had only been open 2 months when it caught fire, and now, the owners say it will be quite some time before they are up and running again.

“We at Doc’s believe everything happens for a reason and that what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. God has a plan for us and we are excited to see where it takes us. We will be down for quite some time,” a social media post reads.

No potential re-opening date has been disclosed.

