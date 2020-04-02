New Abilene bar and grill heavily damaged in early morning fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new Abilene bar and grill was heavily damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.
Doc’s Bar and Grill on the 2000 block of FM 1750 caught fire around 4:00 a.m.
Investigators with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office have ruled the cause accidental.
The restaurant had only been open 2 months when it caught fire, and now, the owners say it will be quite some time before they are up and running again.
“We at Doc’s believe everything happens for a reason and that what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. God has a plan for us and we are excited to see where it takes us. We will be down for quite some time,” a social media post reads.
No potential re-opening date has been disclosed.
