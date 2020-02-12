New restaurants, businesses announced for Allen Ridge Lifestyle Village near ACU

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New restaurants and businesses have been announced for the Allen Ridge Lifestyle Village under construction near Abilene Christian University.

Twisted Root Burgers, Blue Jean Cafe, The Biscuit Bar, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Phoenix Pho, Bahama Bucks, Abilene Nail Bar, and Hotworx Yoga and Pilates are the first retailers to secure leases in the 29,000 square feet of retail space, located off Ambler Avenue near Judge Ely Boulevard.

These restaurants mark the first phase of the 95-acre master-planned development, which will eventually include a trail system and possibly a hotel and multi-family housing.

Groundbreaking took in June of last year, and it’s unknown when construction will be complete.

“Our goal is to construct something unique in Abilene, a destination where people can spend time, relax and build community,” Kelly Young, the vice president for Abilene Christian Investment Management Company, said. “We want this to be a welcoming place for students, the residents of Abilene and for folks just passing through.”

A press release reveals that, “each building is designed to include a large outdoor patio and a series of outdoor rooms with a firepit, seating areas along the pond, spaces that can be turned into a stage for outdoor concerts and performances, central lawns, and areas reserved for children to play.”

Sculptures and murals will also be install at the lifestyle village to enhance the atmosphere.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

Latest Posts:



