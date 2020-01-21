New truck driver gets big rig stuck under Abilene overpass

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new truck driver got his big rig stuck under an Abilene overpass Tuesday morning.
The 18-wheeler became lodged underneath the overpass at Cedar Street and North 1st Street around 9:00 a.m.
Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver had just been driving for a month and didn’t see the sign advertising the height limit, so he’s been issued a ticket for ignoring it.
The cost of damage is unknown.
Latest Posts:
- San Francisco 49ers to wear traditional road uniforms in Super Bowl LIV
- Deadline is tomorrow to file claim on massive Equifax data breach
- Police: Mom confesses to killing her 3 young children
- Report: Hillary Clinton attacks Bernie Sanders, saying ‘nobody likes him’
- Dad kills coyote with bare hands after it attacks toddler