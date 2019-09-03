No experience needed to apply at Abilene Fire Department for first time in 20 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department will be accepting applications from non-certified candidates for the first time in 20 years.

Beginning September 9, they will accept applications from anyone interested in being a fire fighter, no prior experience or training required.

Additional information will be available on the Abilene Fire Department’s Facebook page later in the week.

The job listing will also be posted on the City of Abilene’s website while applications are being accepted.

The Abilene Fire Department will be accepting applications for Firefighters beginning on September 9th. For the first… Posted by Abilene Fire Department on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Latest Posts: