No experience needed to apply at Abilene Fire Department for first time in 20 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department will be accepting applications from non-certified candidates for the first time in 20 years.
Beginning September 9, they will accept applications from anyone interested in being a fire fighter, no prior experience or training required.
Additional information will be available on the Abilene Fire Department’s Facebook page later in the week.
The job listing will also be posted on the City of Abilene’s website while applications are being accepted.
Latest Posts:
- Conservative group’s support ignores Trump’s efforts to roll back LGBTQ protections, advocates say
- Funeral set for Big Country veteran killed in Odessa shooting
- Hospice of The Big Country to train new volunteers
- Abilene Community Theatre opens 65th season with familiar play
- Hendrick Day of The Woman Lunch & Learn September 25th