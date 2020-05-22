No new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, 184 people recovered

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There are no new positive cases of COVID-19 in Abilene Friday, and so far, 184 people have recovered from the virus.

There are still 228 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded by the City, and 4,339 tests have been administered. Thirty-nine cases are still active.

This number varies drastically from the 350-odd cases reported just weeks ago because the State of Texas recently requested the City of Abilene stop including positive results from the prison units, which are in Jones County, and results based on antibody tests.

Currently, city officials are working to recalculate demographic information, so statistics about the patients’ ages, common symptoms, and more are not available at this time.

Three patients are currently hospitalized, though nothing has been disclosed about their current conditions.

Five deaths are also being attributed to COVID-19 in Abilene. The number was initially 6, but one of the deceased patients resided in another county.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

