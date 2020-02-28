North Abilene bridge closed after being deemed ‘unsafe’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene bridge is closed until further notice after being deemed ‘unsafe.’

City officials say drivers and area residents are urged to avoid the bridge over Catclaw Creek at North 18th Street until necessary repairs are made.

“North 18th from Park Avenue to Kirkwood Drive has been closed to through traffic,” according to a press release.

Texas Department of Transportation crews are working with the City to assess the current condition of the bridge before deciding the best way to move forward with repairs.

The reason why the bridge was deemed unsafe has not been disclosed.

