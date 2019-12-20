North Abilene gas station robbed Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene gas station was robbed Thursday afternoon.
The robbery happened on the 100 block of E Overland Trail around 4:00 p.m.
Police scanner traffic indicates a knife or other weapon may have been used during the robbery.
The suspect has not been identified and is still at large.
