Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, 1 arrested
Remarkable Women

North Abilene gas station robbed Thursday

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene gas station was robbed Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened on the 100 block of E Overland Trail around 4:00 p.m.

Police scanner traffic indicates a knife or other weapon may have been used during the robbery.

The suspect has not been identified and is still at large.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News