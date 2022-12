ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home caught fire in Abilene early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a residence at Forrest Street and State Street sometime after 8:00 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told KTAB and KRBC there were flames coming from the attic.

Multiple people who were home at the time of the fire were able to escape without injury.

Traffic was blocked near the fire as first responders worked to contain the flames and clear the scene.

No further information has been released.