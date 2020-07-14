One group of suspects behind racist graffiti in Abilene identified, additional suspects remain anonymous

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One group of suspects behind a series of racist graffiti acts in Abilene has been identified, but a second group is still anonymous.

Abilene police say that as of Tuesday afternoon, tips from the public have allowed one group of vandalists to be identified.

“We want to thank our community for their willingness to assist their police department in keeping this hateful rhetoric out of our community and help put a stop to this crime,” a press release reveals.

Another group of suspects, responsible for graffiti on downtown businesses and homes of the past few days, remains at large.

The group is described as four younger males.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

The graffiti from both groups of suspects features language and symbolism that is known to be racist.

One of the targeted locations, Station One Venue, had the words ‘no more f****** n******’ painted on the fence outside, along with a swastika. Random citizens cover up racist graffiti painted on Abilene business

Pictures from police show the other locations had swastikas as well, and next to one swastika were the words ‘white lives matter’.

