One injured during shooting outside Abilene night club

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was injured during a shooting outside an Abilene nightclub early Monday morning.

The shooting happened outside La Nueva Luna on the 1000 block of S 2nd Street around 2:15 a.m.

A police report reveals one person was shot in the leg.

His current condition is not known.

