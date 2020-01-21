One injured during shooting outside Abilene night club

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was injured during a shooting outside an Abilene nightclub early Monday morning.
The shooting happened outside La Nueva Luna on the 1000 block of S 2nd Street around 2:15 a.m.
A police report reveals one person was shot in the leg.
His current condition is not known.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- Melissa Etheridge turns love for Chiefs into new song that you’ll want to rock to
- San Francisco 49ers to wear traditional road uniforms in Super Bowl LIV
- Deadline is tomorrow to file claim on massive Equifax data breach
- Police: Mom confesses to killing her 3 young children
- Report: Hillary Clinton attacks Bernie Sanders, saying ‘nobody likes him’