One of Abilene’s wanted fugitives arrested for online solicitation of minor

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One of Abilene’s wanted fugitives of the week has been arrested on a warrant for online solicitation of a minor.

Adam Salinas, 39, was taken into custody for Online Solicitation of a Minor Wednesday in connection to an undercover investigation that began in August.

Court documents reveal Salinas messaged an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl on Instagram.

Soon after they began messaging, the persona, “stated that she was 16-years-old and Adam responded ‘your young’ and ‘I could go to jail’, the documents state.

A few days later, Salinas sent additional messages to the persona, talking about meeting up, and many were sexually explicit in nature.

Salinas also said he was interested in meeting the persona and a friend the persona said was 15-years-old. He made it clear he intended to engage them both in sexual activity.

In October, the documents state Salinas told the persona he could meet at Walmart then sent pictures confirming he was there.

Salinas was one of the Abilene Police Department’s featured fugitives for this week. His arrest, if the result of a Crime Stoppers tip, could have yielded a $250 cash reward.

