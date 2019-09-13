One person injured during south Abilene apartment fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was injured during an apartment fire in south Abilene Friday morning.

The fire began inside the two-story apartment building at the intersection of S. 11th Street and Chestnut Street just after 8:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and some flames coming from both stories of the structure.

After a quick attack, the fire was put out around 9:00 a.m.

One person who was inside when the fire broke out has been hospitalized in unknown condition. Fire officials say he suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

A witness told KTAB and KRBC they saw this person jump out of a window while they were on fire. No one else was home.

Investigators say two units in the apartment sustained an estimated $13,000 worth of damage. The person burned an another occupant who was not home are now displaced.

The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Fire update from S. 11th Street and Chestnut Street.What we know so far: http://bit.ly/2kdUYnG Posted by KTAB News on Friday, September 13, 2019

Fire at South 11th Street and Chestnut Street.What we know so far: http://bit.ly/2kdUYnG Posted by KTAB News on Friday, September 13, 2019

Latest Posts: