ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was killed during a fatal fire in south Abilene early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a storage unit facility on the 1300 block of South Crockett Drive around 3:00 a.m.

There was fire and smoke coming from one of the storage units when fire fighters arrived on scene, and they were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

One civilian, who has not been positively identified, was found deceased. No other injuries have been reported.













Investigators are still working to determine what the caused the fire.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.