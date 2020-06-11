Online petition circulating to get Abilene schools with Confederate ties renamed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An online petition is circulating to get four Abilene schools with Confederate ties renamed.

The petition on Change.org, which already has nearly 200 signatures, wants the following campuses to be renamed:

Zach S, the listed creator of the petition, claims, “it is not a coincidence that these campuses were built and named in the era immediately before the integration of Abilene’s public schools. A less-than-subtle message was being sent by honoring those specific men at that specific moment in our history: These schools aren’t meant for you. This message is still being communicated today, implicitly promoting a commitment to white supremacy over black equality.”

People who sign the petition hope Dr. David Young and the AISD Administration will consider renaming the schools to reflect individuals who have promoted community values.

