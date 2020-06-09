Only 8 actives cases of COVID-19 remain in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 8 cases of COVID-19 remain in Taylor County.

Numbers from the City of Abilene’s Tuesday update show there are now 248 cases total, an increase of one from the day before, but only 8 people are still fighting the virus.

All eight patients are in self-isolation and the number of current hospitalizations remains at 0.

Demographic information about all COVID-19 patients in Taylor County can be found on the graphics below:

