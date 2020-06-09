Only 8 actives cases of COVID-19 remain in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 8 cases of COVID-19 remain in Taylor County.
Numbers from the City of Abilene’s Tuesday update show there are now 248 cases total, an increase of one from the day before, but only 8 people are still fighting the virus.
All eight patients are in self-isolation and the number of current hospitalizations remains at 0.
Demographic information about all COVID-19 patients in Taylor County can be found on the graphics below:
Latest Posts:
- Cristobal weakens to tropical depression, rains persist
- Video shows protester confront woman armed with baseball bat during Cleveland riot
- Suspect in killing of retired police captain was once sentenced to 7 years but served no time
- Call for $5 billion in funding, coronavirus testing for assisted living facilities
- Grass fire in Shackelford County, multiple structures involved