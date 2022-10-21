ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Abilene Friday as he continues his Drive for Texas campaign.

Beto is set to be at Frontier Texas on the 600 block of N 1st Street at 5:30 p.m. October 21 for a Get Out the Vote Rally.

‘You’re trying to take my freedom away’: Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Q & A with Snyder residents

This stop is part of O’Rourke’s statewide Drive for Texas campaign, which is a 49-day endeavor where he is driving more than 5,600 miles across the state, making stops in dozens of small towns and big cities.

O’Rourke is seeking to unseat incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott during the upcoming November election.