Outlaws and Legends postponed, tickets will be honored at next year’s event

Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends Music festival has been postponed due to COVID-19, and tickets will be honored at next year’s event.

Festival organizers made the decision Monday to postpone the festival to March 19-20, 2021. They say the lineup is expected to remain the same.

“As you know, Outlaws and Legends Music Festival has worked tirelessly and progressively amidst this pandemic, in a full effort to fulfill our obligations to sponsors, fans, artists, and the Ben Richey Boys Ranch and Family Program,” a press release states.

Willie Nelson was going to headline this year’s event, but last week, he announced he could no longer attend due to health concerns posed by the large crowd.

More than 10,000 people attend Outlaws and Legends at the Back Porch of Texas each year.

