Outlaws and Legends still happening as coronavirus fears cancel music festivals across the country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Outlaws and Legends is still happening in Abilene later this month as coronavirus fears cancel music festivals across the country.

Last week, the City of Austin announced their globally anticipated festival, South by Southwest, would be cancelled this year due to the virus, but Outlaws and Legends organizers told KTAB and KRBC that they’re festival does not face a similar fate.

“Outlaws and Legends is not the size of SXSW, and at this time does not pose the same risk,” Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna says. “We will continue to monitor the situation and based on State and Federal recommendations will take appropriate actions to protect the public’s health, safety and welfare.”

10,000 people attended Outlaws and Legends last year, mostly from Texas and surrounding states.

Willie Nelson is expected to headline this year’s festival.

More information, including specifics on VIP and RV tickets, can be found at outlawsandlegends.com.

