ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A package containing bible scriptures that was sent to an Abilene prison unit has tested positive for Fentanyl.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirm the package, that was addressed to an inmate at the Robertson Prison Unit, tested positive for Fentanyl after it was seized by staff.

It contained the following message:

We would like to thank you and your family for allowing us to share and fellowship with you. It is important to speak God’s word over not only not only our own lives, but the lives of others. It is also important to have a vision of what we desire. Also, just as we feed our bodies healthy foods to make us strong. We believe we have to feed our spirits the best, which is God’s word. Hopefully, you enjoy these scriptures we have chosen for this month. Please feel free to hang them as a collage or part of your vision wall. We look forward to extending these blessings to you on a monthly basis. Please feel free to reach out to us at any time. May God bless you today and always.

Love and Blessings, your family at the [REDACTED].

TDCJ officials are now investigating this incident. No further information has been released.