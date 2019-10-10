Parent killed in rollover wreck at Abilene Christian Schools identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The parent killed in a crash at Abilene Christian Schools Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Phillip Cochran, 39, was pronounced deceased at Hendrick Medical Center after he was transported from the scene of the crash on the 2200 block of N. Judge Ely Blvd just before 3:00 p.m.

Police say Cochran was travelling north on Judge Ely Blvd when his pickup truck left the roadway for unknown reasons then collided with at least eight vehicles in the parking lot of Abilene Christian Schools before rolling over.

A person sitting inside one of the parked vehicles hit was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries, but no one else was injured.

Abilene Christian Schools released the following statement Wednesday regarding Cochran’s passing:

Earlier today, a vehicular accident occurred involving two adults – one of those an Abilene Christian School parent. Both individuals were transported to the hospital, and the ACS parent passed away a short time later. The Abilene Christian School family is devastated and is mourning this tragic loss. Counselors will be on campus beginning tomorrow for students, parents, faculty and staff. We ask for continued prayers on behalf of the families and all those impacted.

