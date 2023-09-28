ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passerby is credited with saving an occupant from an Abilene house fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the 1600 block of Sayles Boulevard around 1:00 a.m.

First responders arrive on scene and found a home with smoke and flames coming from the back.

Fire officials say a passerby noticed the fire and went inside, pulling the occupant out into a nearby yard. They were hospitalized for evaluation.

Two dogs were found deceased inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. There is now heavy damage throughout the kitchen, attic space, and exterior back wall, costing an estimated $40,000.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information has been released.