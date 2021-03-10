Person of interest in Abilene murder indicted in 1993 disappearance of wife

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A person of interest in an Abilene murder has been indicted in connection to the disappearance of his wife in 1993.

Ricky Don Henderson, 59, was indicted in Hockley County, Texas, for Murder for the death of Stephanie Henderson, who went missing from her home in Levelland, Texas on November 27, 1993.

Police say Ricky Don Henderson also remains the lone person of interest in the murder of Jeannie Quinn, 20, who was found hanging in a wooded area in Abilene in April of 2018.

Henderson and Quinn had driven to Abilene area together from Levelland in the days prior to her death.

Court documents reveal Henderson told police he got into a fight with Quinn, so she left him stranded on the side of the road and drove away. All his attempts to contact her, he says, were unsuccessful, so he called a friend to come pick him up.

His friend then took him back to Levelland, where he got another vehicle, returned to Abilene, and searched for Quinn, but the documents state he was unable to find her.

Abilene police say the investigation into Quinn’s death is still ongoing, and no one, including Henderson, has been charged.

Henderson is currently in prison serving a 20-year sentence for distributing a controlled substance to a minor.