Firefighters rescue suicidal person from Abilene bridge

Editor’s Note: KTAB and KRBC don’t typically report on self-inflicted deaths or injuries, but due to the public nature of this incident, we felt a report was necessary to alert the public to the traffic issues.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Firefighters were able to successfully rescue a suicidal person from a bridge in central Abilene.

The person climbed onto the bridge at S 1st Street and Mockingbird Lane around noon.

Traffic was backed up in the area while firefighters worked on the rescue operation, placing a truck beneath the suicidal person while a firefighter climbed a ladder and tackled the person, getting them to safety.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.