EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Pet food donations are currently needed for animals that have been displaced by wildfires across Eastland County.

Rescue the Animals, SPCA, says a large number of pets have already been taken to the Eastland Animal Shelter and other shelters in the areas near the fires, which have burned more than 50,000 acres since Thursday.

Paul Washburn, President of Rescue the Animals, says, “the animal shelters in the area to do not have enough food or money to feed all the animals coming in since many will have to stay for an extended amount of time.”

The organization has coordinated pet food drop off locations at both Jackson Brothers Feed Stores in Abilene (3818 S. Treadaway Street and 241 S. 11th Street).

Donations will be distributed by Rescue the Animals to the shelters caring for the displaced pets.