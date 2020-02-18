Phone scammers pretending to be ‘Steve Savage’ targeting victims in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Phone scammers pretending to be local business owner Steve Savage are targeting victims in Abilene.

The Better Business Bureau says these scammers are calling and using Steve Savage’s name to attempt to collect money for several “Police Officer Funds” such as the State Troopers Coalition, S.T.C., Committee for Police Officers.

They usually ask victims to pay $10 to $75.

There are no charities under these names, and the BBB has verified that Savage is not associated with the scammers.

Take note of the following tips to prevent robocalls like these:

Block the numbers yourself via your phone or call your service provider to learn how they can help with blocking robocalls. 2. Use app like nom robo. or robo. killer to identify the calling number as one not listed in your phone Use a virtual private network (V.P.N.) to help block and/or identify the caller.

