Piano and blues bar opening in Abilene this summer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first piano and blues bar has plans to open this summer.

Bennie’s Piano & Blues Bar is moving into 806-A S. 2nd Street in Abilene’s SODA district with a tentative opening date of August 2020.

They are going to have live pianists for dueling shows and also will have regularly scheduled Bennie’s Blues Nights.

Only patrons ages 21 and older will be admitted inside, and they must be dressed to impress. The bar will serve wine, beer, and mixed drinks only with no current plans to serve food.

Private events will be able to rent the facility, just contact Bennie’s on their Facebook page.

Employment opportunities will be posted to the page soon.

